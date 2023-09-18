Free songwriting workshop to be held Friday night at Lincoln Community Center

Free songwriting workshop to be held Friday night at Lincoln Community Center
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Zay Davis is offering his first-ever Songwriting Workshop for youth in the Quad Cities on Sept. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Lincoln Community Center, 318 East 7th Street, Davenport.

Davis has found success over the past 16 years in producing and writing music and wants to share his insights with the next generation. Most similar workshops can cost upwards of $400 but this one is free of charge. Additionally, there will be a performance by the artist at the end of the night.

The iamzaymusic You Tube channel can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Breasia Terrell reacted following the guilty verdict Friday in the Henry Dinkins...
‘Justice for Breasia:’ 10-year-old’s family reacts after Henry Dinkins found guilty of murder in her death
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham...
Dinkins writes letter to judge ahead of verdict hearing
1
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Rock Island crash
MMA pioneer Pat Miletich was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving early Thursday morning in...
MMA pioneer Pat Miletich faces 3rd drunken driving charge

Latest News

Fright House After Dark is set to debut in October at the Freight House.
Fright House After Dark set to debut October
BEAT cards on ovarian cancer symptoms
TEALtember is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
BEAT cards on ovarian cancer symptoms
TEALtember is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate wants to...
Iowa works to get more voters on the rolls
Scam Alert
SCAM ALERT: Rock Falls warns scam calls from company claiming to shut off utilities