Free songwriting workshop to be held Friday night at Lincoln Community Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Zay Davis is offering his first-ever Songwriting Workshop for youth in the Quad Cities on Sept. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Lincoln Community Center, 318 East 7th Street, Davenport.

Davis has found success over the past 16 years in producing and writing music and wants to share his insights with the next generation. Most similar workshops can cost upwards of $400 but this one is free of charge. Additionally, there will be a performance by the artist at the end of the night.

The iamzaymusic You Tube channel can be found here.

