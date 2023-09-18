Fright House After Dark set to debut October

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Fright House After Dark is set to debut in October at the Freight House.

“We are thrilled to bring this family-friendly event to the Davenport Riverfront,” said Stephanie Bley, Riverfront Community Engagement Coordinator.

Fright House After Dark will run every Friday in October from 6 - 9 p.m., according to a media release from the City of Davenport. Each night will feature a signature activity, food vendors, music, fall activities, and face painting. Freight House businesses will also be participating in the fun.

The Riverfront Improvement Commission is hosting the event in partnership with the City of Davenport.

For a full detailed schedule and event updates, visit davenportiowa.com/riverfront:

Oct. 6: Outdoor Movie “Casper” and Hayrack Rides

Oct. 13: The Myers Brothers Band and Balloon Twisting by Twisted Bo-Kay

Oct. 20: Scavenger Hunt and Halloween Absolute Science show

Oct. 27: Trick-or-Treating and Caricaturist Leo Kelly

