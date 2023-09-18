Humane Society of Scott Co. says Davenport is not paying their fair share

Humane Society of Scott Co. says Davenport not paying their fair share
By Kyle Bales
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Funding for animal protection and control services is at the center of a dispute between the Humane Society of Scott County and the City of Davenport.

Last year, both parties agreed to a deal through June of 2025. The city says the Humane Society is terminating the contract because they believe the city is not paying their fair share.

The agreement made in 2022 sets Davenport’s contributions at around 400,000 dollars, annually. The city says they also provide fuel, radios and a vehicle for the Humane Society’s use.

The Humane Society says 400,000 dollars is not enough, and have requested that it be raised to one million dollars per year to help cover their annual costs of around 1.3 million dollars. At the current rate, Davenport would be paying about 30 percent of the Humane Society’s costs despite representing almost 60 percent of Scott County’s population.

The City of Davenport released this statement on the matter:

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the Humane Society, Erika Gunn, also released the following statement:

The Humane Society is a nonprofit organization that can receive private monetary donations from residents and other private donors. It will be up to Davenport’s city council to decide whether or not they increase their contributions to the Humane Society, or choose a different third-party organization for the same services.

Earlier this week the Humane Society said they are at “crisis capacity” and are in “desperate need” for blankets to keep animals warm in their care.

