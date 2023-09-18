Iowa works to get more voters on the rolls

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate wants to spread the word that every vote counts.

The national and statewide push not only encourages new voters to sign up, but also advises people to plan for how they’ll vote.

Pate said things to think about include:

Is your voter registration current?

Where is your polling site?

Are you going to vote in person, at the county courthouse or by mail?

Pate said a great example why people should vote is in our own backyard: the 2020 election between Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Democrat Rita Hart in Iowa’s 2nd.

“We had a congressional race that was won by six votes. So yeah, that’s pretty important, and pretty close out of a half a million votes cast. So we want you to know, you can make a difference.”

He said it’s also common for school board elections or city elections to have ties.

“And that can be very frustrating. If you’re the candidate, you don’t want to have a tie. You certainly, if you’re supporting one candidate over the other, the thought that they’re going to decide the winner by flipping a coin can be extremely frustrating.”

In Davenport, there will be a primary election on Oct. 10 for aldermen in Wards 2, 3, 4, and 7, and citywide for the mayoral race.

Early voting for the primary begins Wednesday. For more information, visit the Scott County auditor’s website.

Candidates in Davenport include:

For mayor: Ken Croken, Mike Matson, Yvonne M Collins and Brandon Westmoreland.

For Ward 2 alderman: Judith Lee, John Paustian and Tim Dunn.

For Ward 3 alderman: Paul T Vasquez, Don Hesseltine, Todd Allen Pirck, Marion Meginnis and DeWayne L Simons.

For Ward 4 alderman: Jade Burkholder, Robby Ortiz and Caleb Arthur Shelbourn.

For Ward 7 alderman: William Pamperin, Mhisho Lynch, Scott Ryder and Derek Cornette.

Earlier this month, the Davenport council members voted to remove Cornette from the council because of accusations of inappropriate behavior to city staff.

Websites to register, check your voter status or for more election information:

