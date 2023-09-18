Local actor and influencer in new film ‘Surprised By Oxford’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Aaron Fullan, an actor, composer, and influencer that resides in the Clinton area, is excited to inform viewers that he is part of the cast in the upcoming new film release Surprised by Oxford which will be be in 600 theaters across 6 countries on Sept. 27.

Fullan discusses his career, brief appearance in the movie, and the screenings at Cinemark Theater in Davenport on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 1 at 2 p.m.

Interested attendees can reserve seating for the showing at this link: www.SurprisedByOxford.movie

Aaron Fullan’s website address (linked) is https://www.aaronfullan.com/.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.