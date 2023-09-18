Moline Arsenal Bridge construction begins Monday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Arsenal Moline bridge will have lane restrictions starting Monday, officials said.

The Rock Island Arsenal Directorate of Public Works will repair the expansion joint on the Moline Arsenal Bridge from Monday through Sept. 22, according to a media release from the Arsenal. Repairs will begin on the outbound west lane and then transition to the inbound east lane.

Inbound and outbound ramp and lane closures will be limited to 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, officials said.

The off-ramp from the Arsenal to River Drive will be closed to all outgoing traffic while the out-bound lane is being repaired but will re-open when work transitions to the inbound lane, officials said. Outbound Arsenal traffic will be able to leave the Moline gate by the 14th Street ramp.

When work transitions to the inbound lane, the on-ramp from River Drive to the Arsenal will be closed to all incoming traffic, officials said. Inbound Arsenal traffic will still be able to access the Moline gate via the 14th Street ramp.

According to Arsenal officials, detour signs will be placed from River Drive to 15th Street to 5th Avenue to the 14th Street ramp and flaggers will provide traffic control when restricted to a single lane at the construction zone.

