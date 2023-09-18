Moline Arsenal Bridge construction begins Monday

The Rock Island Arsenal Moline bridge will have lane restrictions starting Monday, officials said.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Arsenal Moline bridge will have lane restrictions starting Monday, officials said.

The Rock Island Arsenal Directorate of Public Works will repair the expansion joint on the Moline Arsenal Bridge from Monday through Sept. 22, according to a media release from the Arsenal. Repairs will begin on the outbound west lane and then transition to the inbound east lane.

Inbound and outbound ramp and lane closures will be limited to 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, officials said.

The off-ramp from the Arsenal to River Drive will be closed to all outgoing traffic while the out-bound lane is being repaired but will re-open when work transitions to the inbound lane, officials said. Outbound Arsenal traffic will be able to leave the Moline gate by the 14th Street ramp.

When work transitions to the inbound lane, the on-ramp from River Drive to the Arsenal will be closed to all incoming traffic, officials said. Inbound Arsenal traffic will still be able to access the Moline gate via the 14th Street ramp.

According to Arsenal officials, detour signs will be placed from River Drive to 15th Street to 5th Avenue to the 14th Street ramp and flaggers will provide traffic control when restricted to a single lane at the construction zone.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Breasia Terrell reacted following the guilty verdict Friday in the Henry Dinkins...
‘Justice for Breasia:’ 10-year-old’s family reacts after Henry Dinkins found guilty of murder in her death
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham...
Dinkins writes letter to judge ahead of verdict hearing
1
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Rock Island crash
MMA pioneer Pat Miletich was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving early Thursday morning in...
MMA pioneer Pat Miletich faces 3rd drunken driving charge

Latest News

The Rock Island Arsenal Moline bridge will have lane restrictions starting Monday, officials...
Rock Island Arsenal begins repains on Moline bridge
KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Monday, Sept. 18, includes the top stories of the day.
Fastcast: Monday, Sept. 18 (noon)
Rock Island makes temporary change in water quality control
The City of Rock Island is set to temporarily switch to free chlorine to maintain water quality...
Rock Island water change during fire hydrant flushing