Rock Island makes temporary change in water quality control

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island is set to temporarily switch to free chlorine to maintain water quality on Monday through the October fire hydrant flushing program.

According to a media release, the city’s Water Treatment Plant will temporarily switch to free chlorine, an approved water treatment practice widely used to maintain water quality. Some residents may notice a stronger chlorine smell in their tap water during this period. The water remains safe to drink, cook with, and use for all your daily needs.

The temporary change will last until the fire hydrant flushing program is over.

According to city officials, on Oct. 1, at 11 p.m., the Public Works Department will begin the Fire Hydrant Flushing Program. Fire hydrant flushing is a routine maintenance activity that ensures the city’s water distribution system remains in optimal condition.

A dedicated four-person crew will be flushing in the downtown area and specialized locations throughout the City, city officials said. The crew will work during the third shift, from Sunday night through Friday morning, for the first two weeks of October.

For the remainder of the operation, most other utilities personnel will be engaged in flushing hydrants during regular business hours, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, city officials said. This maintenance activity is expected to continue throughout the month of October and may potentially extend into the beginning of November.

According to city officials, citizens may experience brief periods of discolored water or low pressure which is normal during flushing operations. Due to flushing, there is potential for sediment-containing lead to be present in the water supply. Generally, this will clear up and be mitigated by running some water from a cold water tap for a few minutes until the water runs clear.

The Public Works Department said it appreciates the understanding and cooperation of our water customers during this essential maintenance operation. The City is committed to providing safe and reliable water services, and this annual hydrant flushing operation is a vital part of that commitment.

For additional information visit the city’s website.

