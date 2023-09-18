SCAM ALERT: Rock Falls warns scam calls from company claiming to shut off utilities

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - Residents are getting calls from people claiming they need to pay their utilities bills or they will be disconnected, city officials say.

According to Rock Falls City Officials, on the calls people are claiming to be ComEd and telling residents to pay their bills or they will be disconnected.

Rock Falls residents do not pay ComEd for their utilities, city officials said. Please do not give these people any of your information or money.

City officials said to call the Rock Falls Customer Service line with any questions about a bill at 815-622-1100.

