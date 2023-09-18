TEALtember is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

TEALtember is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It was eleven years ago this week that Paula underwent her final round of chemotherapy in Iowa City for her treatment to beat ovarian cancer.

September happens to be Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and since the color marking this type of cancer is teal, the month is called “TEALtember”.

Local non-profit NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative hosts events all over the area with the mission of spreading the word about symptoms, treatment options, and providing encouragement for those fighting this illness.

Jodie Kavensky, founder and director of Norma Leah Ovarian Cancer Initiative, discusses the “TEALtember” monthlong observation and various ways viewers can participate and support the cause.

To learn more about how to help or seek information, visit NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative’s website at https://www.normaleah.org/ or call 309-794-0009.

BEAT cards on ovarian cancer symptoms
