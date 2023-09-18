Warm sunshine for your Monday

Several chances for rain through the end of the week
We've got a nice warm up ahead for the start of the work week. Look for sunshine and highs in the 70's to near 80°.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The work week starts with patchy areas of fog, mostly clear skies and comfortably cool temperatures. Expect warm sunshine this afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 70′s. Clouds will be on the increase tonight as our next round of showers pushes through into Tuesday. Sunshine returns Wednesday before our next weather maker arrives late Friday, bringing more rain showers and some thunderstorms heading into the weekend.

TODAY: Patchy areas of fog, then warm sunshine. High: 78°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness with a chance for a few showers overnight. Low: 57°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance for morning showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Gradual clearing by afternoon. High: 83°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

