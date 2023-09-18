West football star Jordan Tate wins TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

By Joey Donia
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport West football star Jordan Tate was voted TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week after rushing for 216 yards and 4 touchdowns in a win over Cedar Rapids Washington.

“He’s a great kid before we talk about how good of a football player he is. Jordan’s soft spoken a great leader, we made him a team captain this year even as a junior. Jordan’s one of those guys he doesn’t do a lot of talking but he definitely leads on the field and in the weight room and we appreciate him for it. Last year he was on a great trajectory both offensively and defensively, I believe it was week three he ended up getting hurt having a knee injury but he did an awesome job with the rehab sticking with his plan, made himself stronger, we’ve known Jordan’s talent for awhile, I know his freshman year he was one of the fastest freshman in the 100 meter dash in the State of Iowa so this has kind of been coming for a long time, but extremely proud of the work he’s put in to get back to this point” said West head coach Dominique Nunn.

“Help from my teammates, especially the o-line blocking for me making big gaps to run through, good blocking from the receivers. It means a lot, a lot of my teammates voted for me, posting it for me, sharing it around” said Tate.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Breasia Terrell reacted following the guilty verdict Friday in the Henry Dinkins...
‘Justice for Breasia:’ 10-year-old’s family reacts after Henry Dinkins found guilty of murder in her death
Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham...
Dinkins writes letter to judge ahead of verdict hearing
1
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Rock Island crash
MMA pioneer Pat Miletich was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving early Thursday morning in...
MMA pioneer Pat Miletich faces 3rd drunken driving charge
Happening Here Quad Cities, Sept. 15-17.
Happening around the Quad Cities area: Sept. 15-17

Latest News

Clinton volleyball
High School Sports: Sept. 16
It’s the fourth week of the Highlight Zone. Catch all the action from Friday, Sept. 15′s QCA...
Highlight Zone: Sept. 15
Check out the latest in high school football with KWQC-TV6's Highlight Zone.
Highlight Zone: Friday, Sept. 15
UT soccer
UT knocks off Alleman in soccer