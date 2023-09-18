West football star Jordan Tate wins TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport West football star Jordan Tate was voted TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week after rushing for 216 yards and 4 touchdowns in a win over Cedar Rapids Washington.

“He’s a great kid before we talk about how good of a football player he is. Jordan’s soft spoken a great leader, we made him a team captain this year even as a junior. Jordan’s one of those guys he doesn’t do a lot of talking but he definitely leads on the field and in the weight room and we appreciate him for it. Last year he was on a great trajectory both offensively and defensively, I believe it was week three he ended up getting hurt having a knee injury but he did an awesome job with the rehab sticking with his plan, made himself stronger, we’ve known Jordan’s talent for awhile, I know his freshman year he was one of the fastest freshman in the 100 meter dash in the State of Iowa so this has kind of been coming for a long time, but extremely proud of the work he’s put in to get back to this point” said West head coach Dominique Nunn.

“Help from my teammates, especially the o-line blocking for me making big gaps to run through, good blocking from the receivers. It means a lot, a lot of my teammates voted for me, posting it for me, sharing it around” said Tate.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.