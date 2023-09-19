Bettendorf pie baker wins two blue ribbons at Iowa State Fair

Nicole Moritz also won three blue ribbons at the Mississippi Valley Fair
Bettendorf pie baker wins two blue ribbons at Iowa State Fair
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Pie baking’s upper crust submitted their best creations for critique in the Pies From the Heartland competition at the 2023 Iowa State Fair. And a local baker from Bettendorf came away as the proud recipient of two blue ribbons, two red ribbons, and five yellow ribbons for her excellent fruit-filled pies.

Nicole Moritz joins the show to talk about her experience, the award-winning pies, along with her passion and expertise for baking.

She won first place, blue ribbons in the Iowa State Fair competition for her delicious entries in the Apple and Black Raspberry categories. Other fruit pie entries that found her winning ribbons included the Blueberry, Cherry-Raspberry, Peach, Peach-Red Raspberry, Raspberry, and Red Raspberry.

Moritz also won three blue ribbons at the most-recent Mississippi Valley Fair.

See the award-winning breakdown of all the ribbon winners here: https://www.iowastatefair.org/participate/competition/results/food-pies-from-the-heartland

