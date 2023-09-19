Burlington police give update on forklift death investigation

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police have given an update on a forklift death investigation after a man was found dead inside of a building on Friday, Sept. 15.

Initially, police said on Friday at 2:16 p.m., an ambulance was requested to 724 Jefferson Street for a report of an injured man who was working in the building. Ambulance personnel and police said they discovered the man, unconscious and bleeding from his head.

Police stated that they were told the man was moving items with a forklift and pallet jack and that he was struck in the head by a falling object, according to the initial media release. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and the incident was believed to be accidental.

Tuesday, police gave an update on the investigation and released the identity of the man who died.

According to police, Travis Brown, 42, from Fort Madison died while working for a company contracted to perform work at the Busted Cup Brewery.

Police said at the time of the incident, Brown and another man were attempting to load a forklift onto an elevator when the forklift fell over and struck Brown in the head, according to police’s statement. The events leading up to Brown’s death have been determined to be accidental and the Occupational Safety and health Administration (OSHA) has opened an investigation into Brown’s accidental death.

