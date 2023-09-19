Crews battling large fire at steel plant in Bettendorf

Crews battle fire at Sivyer Steel Plant in Bettendorf
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Fire crews are battling a blaze at Sivyer Steel Casings LLC in Bettendorf. Workers with MidAmerican say it started before 9 p.m.

The TV6 crew on the scene says multiple departments are fighting the fire at the facility at 225 33rd Street. According to officers and employees on-scene, all staff have evacuated the building.

Police are currently blocking 33rd Street while crews fight the fire.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Breasia Terrell reacted following the guilty verdict Friday in the Henry Dinkins...
‘Justice for Breasia:’ 10-year-old’s family reacts after Henry Dinkins found guilty of murder in her death
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham...
Dinkins writes letter to judge ahead of verdict hearing
1
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Rock Island crash
MMA pioneer Pat Miletich was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving early Thursday morning in...
MMA pioneer Pat Miletich faces 3rd drunken driving charge

Latest News

Crews battle fire at Sivyer Steel Plant in Bettendorf
Crews battle fire at Sivyer Steel Plant in Bettendorf
Rain arrives overnight. Stays mainly north into Tuesday
First Alert Forecast - Rain arrives overnight. Stays mainly north into Tuesday
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate wants to...
Iowa Secretary of State Pate wants to get the word out that every vote counts
TV6 Investigates: Invisible danger: What's in you water
Confusion in the courtroom for no-cash bail in Illinois