Date night at home menu ideas with eMeals
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Date night can take many forms, and sometimes that includes the simple pleasure of a special homemade meal without the distractions of noisy restaurants, crowded theaters and the rush to get where you’re going on time.

Sarah Crawford, registered dietitian and Nutrition Editor with eMeals, features some date night at home ideas featuring a collaboration with bourbon distiller Woodford Reserve to make it easy to set an elegant table for two. A salad and dessert is highlighted in the interview segment.

Available immediately on eMeals’ Date Night at Home landing page or in the Occasions Plan section of the eMeals app for subscribers, the centerpiece of the meal is Grilled Honey-Garlic Pork Chops (recipe on page here) that requires just 20 minutes of prep and cook time.

An appetizer, sides and dessert (recipes all here) can also be prepared in a flash and include:

  • Strawberry Pimiento Cheese Deviled Eggs with Toasted Pecans
  • Wedge Salad with Blue Cheese Dressing
  • Crispy Smashed Potatoes
  • Blistered Green Beans and Mushrooms with Crispy Breadcrumbs
  • Chocolate Chip Cookie Lava Cake with Caramel Ice Cream

Add Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned (the classic American cocktail made with Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Bourbon) and Woodford Reserve Porch Swing (a refreshing libation with lemon juice, honey and peach iced tea), and you’ll have the perfect cocktail complements for a distinctive meal.

One-click shopping is also available for select retailers through the Date Night At Home landing page. In both cases, automatically generated grocery lists enable easy in-store shopping or seamless online grocery ordering with no worries about forgetting an ingredient.

It’s all part of eMeals’ weekly meal plan service, which includes a choice of meal plans for 15 different eating styles.

eMeals subscriptions cost as little as $5/month. Free 14-day trials are available here.

Visit the company website at eMeals or follow it on FACEBOOK.

