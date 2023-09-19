Emergency crews respond to grain terminal in Buffalo

BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday morning emergency crews responded to a grain terminal in Buffalo, Iowa.

Crews said they responded to CHS Elevator off front street, Tuesday morning.

Iowa State Patrol, police, fire and ambulance all were on-scene, next to a dump truck with its bed raised.

TV6 has reached out to police for more information on what happened. It is still unknown if anyone was hurt.

Officials told TV6 they planned to release more information.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide coverage online and on-air as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.