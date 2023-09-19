Honor Flight of the Quad Cities returns to Quad Cities International Airport Tuesday night

This is the 58th Honor Flight of the Quad Cities
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Honor Flight of the Quad Cities took flight from the Quad Cities International Airport to Washington, D.C. Tuesday morning, and the community is invited to welcome the veterans back home when the flight touches down in Moline around 10 p.m., Tuesday night.

This Honor Flight to D.C. was the 58th Honor Flight sponsored by the Quad Cities, Clinton and North Scott Hy-Vee stores, according to Honor Flight officials. It includes 80 veterans, all of which got the chance to take a day trip to visit the memorials built in their honor.

Honor Flight officials say the flight is expected to return back to the Quad City International Airport around 10 p.m., Tuesday night.

Officials said this flight carried veteran of WW2, three veterans of Korea, two female veterans, and many others who served during the Viet Nam War.

“The public is invited and encouraged to come to the airport and give the veterans a warm reception and welcome home,” said an Honor Flight spokesperson. “Parking at the airport will be free.”

Officials added that any person with six months of honorable, non-training, or active duty before 1976 is urged to fill out an application for an Honor Flight and send it along with a DD214 to Honor Flight c/o Ridgecrest Village 4130 Northwest Blvd., Davenport, Iowa 52806.

Additionally, those interested in going on a flight as a guardian to assist veterans, some who may be in wheelchairs, may fill out a special “guardian application” as well, officials said. All applications are available, here.

