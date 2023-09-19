Hy-Vee honoring Iowa State’s Jack Trice with limited edition cereal

Hy-Vee announced that it will offer a limited edition wheat flake cereal with Trice’s photo on the front of the box.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Jack Trice, Iowa State University’s first Black Athlete is already honored by the university with its football stadium being named Jack Trice Stadium, and now Hy-Vee will also be honoring Trice with a limited edition cereal.

In 1923, Trice was severely injured during his second collegiate football game and died at the age of 21.

Hy-Vee says that a portion of the cereal sales will benefit the Trice Legacy Foundation which offers scholarships and technology grants for Black Students

