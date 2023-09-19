Junior Achievement of the Heartland announces capital campaign for new facility

By Madison McAdoo and Brad Burton
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Junior Achievement of the Heartland announced a capital campaign for its new capstone facility Tuesday.

The facility will be called the Junior Achievement Inspiration Center. The facility will also provide unique experiences to help kids learn about financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work and career readiness.

Junior Achievement of the Heartland’s CEO Dougel Nelson says the facility will help kids find a career they love.

“One of the dreams we have when people come to this facility is that they understand how important it is to find a career they know and love, they’re passionate about it, they understand how important it is to provide for themselves and their families, and they become good productive community-minded citizens,” Nelson said.

According to officials, the JA Inspiration Center will serve as a hub of innovation, creativity, and hands-on learning. Within the facility, JA will provide students with an immersive environment where they can refine their entrepreneurial ideas, hone critical thinking skills, and gain practical experience in problem-solving and collaboration.

So far 2.3 of the campaign’s 3.25 million dollar goal has been reached. The facility is set to welcome students in October 2024.

