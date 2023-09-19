Man dies after being struck by truck near grain terminal in Buffalo

A man died after being struck by a truck in Buffalo Tuesday morning, according to the Buffalo Police Department.
By Randy Biery and Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
In a release, authorities say officers, along with Buffalo Fire and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, were dispatched to the 700 block of East Front Street for a report of a man struck by a truck.

When they arrived, they say the victim was trapped under the rear wheels of a tandem dump truck and died on scene. Police have identified the victim as Gerald Boldt of Davenport.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the incident and no other information is being released at this time.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide coverage online and on-air as it becomes available.

