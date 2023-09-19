Moline’s Floreciente Streetscape Project nears finish line

MOLINE, IL (KWQC) - More than 20 years after it first appeared in a Moline Masterplan document – and three years since work began to make it a reality – the Floreciente Streetscape Project is nearing the finish line. The project was first identified as needed in the 2001 moline master plan. In 2019, the project received a $700,000 grant from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The funding was directed towards adding greenery, colorful planters, lighting, benches, trash receptacles, bike racks, and street art.

K.J. Whitley, Moline’s Community Development Manager who has been working on the project since its inception, said it’s rewarding to see it taking physical shape. Too often, she said, plans are put to paper and don’t achieve reality. The streetscape project, however, has survived multiple Moline administrations, staff turnover and a global health pandemic.

“I think this project gives them a sense of place it shows their heritage it’s a place where they can just go and reflect sit down and talk with someone have lunch on a park bench down there they see pride in their neighborhood it’s a sense of pride,” said Whitley.

The last phase of the project involves the installation of an overarching sign that bears the name “Floreciente.” This final touch is expected to be completed within the next year. Additionally, there are plans on the horizon to commemorate veterans with the creation of a Veterans’ Memorial, scheduled to be unveiled in time for next year’s Labor Day celebration. These developments mark a significant milestone in the revitalization of Moline’s Floreciente neighborhood, where business owners and residents are actively engaged in the maintenance and sustainability process.

“We met with some of the business owners down there and said hey can you guys help keep the streetscape clean and what we mean by that you know from time to time the garbage bags need to be removed and placed in a trash can they go out and do that”

