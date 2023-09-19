National Alpaca Farm Days to be celebrated at McCartey Corner Farm this weekend

The Eldridge alpaca farm is set to host the family-friendly event Sept. 23-24
National Alpaca Farm Days to be celebrated at McCartey Corner Farm this weekend
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -McCarty’s Corner Farm, a family-owned farm with alpacas, goats, chickens, cats & dogs in Eldridge is excited to announce their annual observation during National Alpaca Farm Days will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ryan and Molly McCarty’s farm features amazing animals including the beautiful alpacas that has made their local farm so famous.

This special event will allow visitors to experience alpacas up-close, feel the alpaca fleece, tour the farm, view live demonstrations, learn about raising and breeding alpacas, shop for alpaca products and enjoy a fun-filled day for the entire family. It is free admission but there are costs for using the bounce house or face painting.

Visit the Facebook event page for further details: https://www.facebook.com/events/2472241002954073/2472241009620739/?active_tab=about

The farm also regularly holds “Goat Yoga” classes.

For more information about the special eventl, yoga, or how to arrange special tours of the farm, visit the website at http://mccartyscornerfarm.myopenherdwebsite.com/, call 785-410-7240 or email mccartyscornerfarm@gmail.com.

