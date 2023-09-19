New evidence hearing aids help slow cognitive decline

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The National Institute on Aging reports that every three seconds, someone in the world develops dementia. In an effort to combat these growing statistics, the largest clinical trial to date investigated the impact hearing aids had on reducing cognitive decline.

The hopeful new findings showed that patients with higher risk factors for dementia, such as diabetes and hypertension, experienced a 48% slowing of cognitive decline after wearing hearing aids for 3 years.

Use of hearing aids slowed down loss of thinking and memory abilities over the course of the three years.

Another takeaway is that hearing loss that goes untreated accounted for over one-third of the risk developing dementia including Alzheimer’s among those over the age of 60 years old.

Going into the study, it has been established that individuals are 2 to 5 times more likely to develop dementia with an untreated hearing loss. And the more severe the impairment, the greater the risk.

Worldwide, 65 percent of people over the age of 60 have hearing loss and it is estimated that 48 million Americans have hearing loss.

