New recycling partnership benefits Quad City Animal Welfare Center animals

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) and Cimco Recycling Milan, Inc. are beginning a partnership to benefit the homeless animals at QCAWC.

According to a media release from QCAWC the new program is called “Paws to Recycle” and the partnership asks that community members bring their recycling to Cimco Recycling Milan, 1709 1st Avenue East, and has them donate the money from the recycling to the QCAWC.

QCAWC says this recycling program has many benefits including:

Reducing waste sent to landfills and incinerators

Preventing pollution

Conserving natural resources

Conserving energy

Creating jobs

And now through “Paws to Recycle”, making a difference in the community and in the lives of homeless animals

The list of items that may be recycled can be found at www.qcawc.org.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.