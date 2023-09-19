New recycling partnership benefits Quad City Animal Welfare Center animals

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) and Cimco Recycling Milan, Inc. are beginning a partnership to benefit the homeless animals at QCAWC.

According to a media release from QCAWC the new program is called “Paws to Recycle” and the partnership asks that community members bring their recycling to Cimco Recycling Milan, 1709 1st Avenue East, and has them donate the money from the recycling to the QCAWC.

QCAWC says this recycling program has many benefits including:

  • Reducing waste sent to landfills and incinerators
  • Preventing pollution
  • Conserving natural resources
  • Conserving energy
  • Creating jobs
  • And now through “Paws to Recycle”, making a difference in the community and in the lives of homeless animals

The list of items that may be recycled can be found at www.qcawc.org.

