QC Botanical Center to host ribbon cutting for Jaycee Commons Trending Garden

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Botanical Center is hosting a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Jaycee Commons Trending Gardens, an area designed to inspire creativity in home gardeners, showcasing what can be done within a fixed space.

The ribbon cutting will be on Thursday at the Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Avenue, at 11 a.m. However, the ribbon cutting itself is not open to the public, it will be open following the ribbon cutting, according to a media release from Quad City Botanical Center. This handcrafted garden will be updated annually with new plant varieties, colors, pot designs, and garden accents.

According to the media release, this garden is made possible by a legacy gift given by the Davenport Jaycee Foundation and Jaycees of the Quad Cities in memory of Mike Kerckhove and Chuck Stark who were past presidents of the Davenport Jaycees, JCI Senators, and former members of the Davenport Jaycee Foundation Board.

Kerckhove was a well-recognized Rock Island County master gardener, according to the media release. Stark was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps who dedicated his life to service in the community.

“Outdoor living spaces are proven to boost mental and physical health, increase property value, and help add useable square footage outside of the established space of a home,” stated a spokesperson from Quad City Botanical Center. “The cost of renovating this 600-square-foot space is a comparable price to a bathroom or kitchen remodel. The materials and tools for this project were sourced at businesses in the Quad Cities and are accessible to homeowners.”

The new Trending Garden exhibit was designed and installed by Kennedy Blaesius, a horticulturist at the Quad City Botanical Center, according to the media release. Another partner on this project was Pfitz’s Fence and Deck, who provided craftsmanship and in-kind fencing design.

