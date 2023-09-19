QC Fuel, coffee shop closes Moline locations

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - QC Fuel, a Quad Cities area coffee, smoothie and protein shop that had locations on both sides of the Mississippi River has announced a sudden closure of two of its Moline locations.

“Sad news guys... both QC Fuel Moline locations have closed,” stated QC Fuel’s Facebook page. “Please continue to visit our Grant Street location at the foot of the I-74 Bridge in Bettendorf. This was a very sudden and heartbreaking decision that was brought on by a medical emergency involving our business partner. Any interested buyers of either Moline properties should email qcfuel@gmail.com. Thank you so much for your support since 2018!”

QC Fuel’s two Moline locations were at 1806 15th Street Place and 2501 53rd Street according to the business’s Yelp pages.

The remaining QC Fuel location is located in Bettendorf at 1637 Grant Street. QC Fuel managers say new hours will be from 6 a.m. to noon. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on weekends.

For additional information, visit QC Fuel’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.