Quad Cities firefighters to compete in annual chili contest for a cause

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Who makes the best firehouse chili? Find out on Sept. 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. when fire departments from around the area face-off in the 2nd Annual Quad Cities Firefighter Chili Cook-Off.

For $10, chili lovers can sample every fire department’s recipe and vote for the winner. There will also be an esteemed panel of celebrity judges.

Presented by Navigate Realty, this event brings together our firefighters for a safe, fun, and “healthy” competition with all proceeds benefitting the Bettendorf Firefighters Benevolent Fund. The Bettendorf Firefighters Benevolent Fund is an organization that was established by a group of dedicated Bettendorf Firefighters and their families. They assist first responders through the promotion of generosity and goodwill while enhancing camaraderie. The Bettendorf Firefighters Benevolent Fund provides financial, physical, and emotional assistance to firefighters and fellow first responders and their families in times of need.

Other features of this annual event include performances from the talented students at the QC Rock Academy, a special beer can created by Adventurous Brewing in Bettendorf, and more!

When: Sept. 23, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Isle of Capri Covered Parking Lot, Bettendorf 1609 State Street, Bettendorf, IA

For more information, follow the event’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1489604805139665

