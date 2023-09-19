Showers and storms move through the area Tuesday morning

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Showers and storms will be most numerous north of I-80 this morning before waning this afternoon. The highest amounts of rain, near 1/2 inch, will be along Highway 20.

Highs Tuesday will reach the 70s and 80s. Active weather will continue for the rest of the week with Wednesday looking to be the only dry day. Highs will be in the mid 80s, thus storms are possible with a few strong ones by Thursday.

Fall officially arrives this weekend and at this time it looks to be a wet start with rain Saturday afternoon off and on through Sunday.

TUESDAY: Showers and storms. High: 81°. Winds: S 5-15mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 62°. Winds: S 5-15mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 84°. Winds: S 5-15mph.

