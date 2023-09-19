Showers and storms move through today

Then warmer with several chances for rain toward the end of the week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Showers and storms will be most numerous north of I-80 this morning before waning this afternoon. Highest amounts of rain, near 1/2 inch will be along highway 20. Highs today will reach the 70s and 80s. Active weather will continue to the rest of the week with Wednesday looking to be the only dry day. Highs will be in the mid 80s, thus storms are possible with a few strong ones by Thursday. Fall officially arrives this weekend and at this time it looks to be a wet start with rain Saturday afternoon off and on through Sunday.

TODAY: Showers and storms. High: 81°. Winds: S 5-15mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 62°. Winds: S 5-15mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 84°. Winds: S 5-15mph.

