World’s largest watermelon sculpture set to be delivered to Muscatine park

The World’s Largest Watermelon will be set at Riverside Park on Wednesday morning.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The World’s Largest Watermelon will be set at Riverside Park on Wednesday morning.

The Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Railroad is pulling the flatcar holding the 40-foot-long, 16-foot-tall 16,000-pound sculpture from Silver Hawk Fabrication to the foundation near Millennium Plaza at about 9 a.m., according to a media release. Residents along the route in the south end of Muscatine will have a great first look at the sculpture as CPKC pulls the flatcar through Muscatine.

The Watermelon was created by the fabricators at Silver Hawk Fabrication and painted by local artist Johan Umana.

Bob’s Crane Service & Equipment Rental will lift the melon from the flatcar to its permanent foundation, city officials said. The area around the foundation will be cordoned off and the trail on the street side of Riverside Park will be closed. Those wanting to watch the installation can take advantage of one of several vantage points along Mississippi Drive or use the riverside portion of the Running River Trail System to walk down from the Riverside Park parking lot to the site.

Mayor Bark noted that the foundation for the sculpture was a collaborative effort with Premier Yard Restoration, Hahn Ready Mix, Heuer Construction, Inc., Hoffmann Inc Fabrication, and the City of Muscatine.

“I would also like to thank Kent Feeds (Kent Corp), Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, Muscatine Power and Water, Ryan Streck, Jason Schillig, Musco Lighting, SSAB, Jack Michaels, Parks and Rec Advisory Commission, City Council, Public Art Commission and HNI Corporation,” Bark said.

According to Bark, with financial and in-kind donations from about 15 entities, the entire project has been paid for without using any taxpayer funds from the City.

