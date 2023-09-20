Bettendorf City Council approves plans for second indoor sports facility near TBK Bank Sports Complex.

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Monday, the Bettendorf City Council had its Committee of the Whole meeting to discuss plans for a second indoor sports facility near the TBK Bank Sports Complex and Iron Tee Golf entertainment venues. Tuesday, at its regular meeting, city council voted on whether or not to amend original development plans from Feb. 15, 2022, to allow for a second indoor sports facility.

Voting all in favor, Bettendorf City Council agreed to develop property east of Middle and north of Forest Grove. This amended agreement allows for the construction of a 100,000 + square-foot building with indoor turf fields for year-round-use including baseball, soccer, softball, football, and lacrosse fields.

The construction of the 100,000 + square-foot building with indoor turfs will be in addition to the construction of the golf entertainment venue that is already underway.

The Original Development Agreement was to construct outdoor multi-use turf fields, and a golf entertainment venue on approximately 45 acres with 25 +/- acres being development and the remaining 13 +/- acres being held for future development, according to city council notes. The remaining net acreage is undevelopable.

Now, the reconfigured tract of land will allow for the original 13 +/- acres to grow to 37 +/- acres for future development, city council notes stated. This will add tremendous opportunity for more commercial projects and greater property values and future tax base.

The Amended Development Agreement states that by virtue of construction schedule associated with the new indoor facility and the city’s continued pursuit of funding to support its pedestrian bridge, the following amended dates have been included in this restated agreement:

The city will now have until Jan. 1, 2026 to complete the pedestrian bridge, originally stated to be complete by Jan. 1, 2025

The developer will have until Dec. 31, 2024 to complete the indoor facility whereas the outdoor fields were originally stated to be completed by Dec. 31, 2023

City council members stated that in essence, the dates have been backed up a year to allow for the construction of the new indoor facility.

Additionally, council members cited benefits of the Amended Development Agreement for the new indoor facility that include the following:

Year-round playability in this new indoor facility (more hotel/motel tax, more sales tax, more $5 room night fees, etc.)

An indoor facility will yield a higher taxable valuation (remember the 75%/25% split is in effect)

Added acreage for more commercial development

More time to complete the pedestrian bridge and more TIF dollars to help support the construction of the bridge by virtue of the 75%/25% split

Completion of the roundabouts approximately six months ahead of schedule

“This will allow us to service more people on a year round basis,” council members said. “The biggest thing changing will be going from outdoor fields to an indoor facility.”

In all, city council approved the resolution to amend the Development Agreement to allow for development to begin on a second indoor sports facility, instead of outdoor fields.

