Bettendorf police announce Bettendorf Homecoming Parade road closures

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Homecoming week has arrived for Bettendorf High School.

This year, the Bettendorf Bulldogs will face off against Dubuque Hempstead. With that, several road closures will be in effect for drivers in Bettendorf while the school has their annual homecoming parade on Thursday.

According to Bettendorf police, the Bettendorf Homecoming Parade will take place on Thursday, from approximately 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m., on a new route due to the construction of The Landing at Middle Park.

Police say from approximately 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m., 18th Street will be closed from the Bettendorf Middle School Entrance to the Bettendorf High School North Parking Lot Entrance.

The parade will start at Bettendorf Middle School, travel north on 18th Street and end at Bettendorf High School, police said.

More details on Bettendorf’s Homecoming Parade can be found on Bettendorf High School’s Facebook page.

