Bettendorf Police announce Quad Cities Marathon weekend road closures

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local tradition, the Quad Cities Marathon, will take place on Sunday spanning across four cities, including Bettendorf. Because of that, Bettendorf police say there will be some road closures.

From approximately 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., on Sunday, Sept. 24, several roads will be closed once racers cross the I-74 Bridge from Illinois to Iowa via the Bike and Pedestrian Path, police said. They then travel east on State Street until they reach the intersection of 17th Street / George Thuenen. Whoever is not involved in the full marathon turns south and crosses the George Thuenen Bridge to access the Mississippi River Trail and head towards Davenport.

Police say those who are involved in the full marathon will take the following route:

  • North on 17th Street to Mississippi Boulevard
  • West on Mississippi Boulevard to Kimberly Road
  • North on Kimberly Road to Lincoln Road
  • East on Lincoln Road to 14th Street
  • South on 14th Street to Alcoa Avenue, then back North on 14th Street to Lincoln Road
  • East on Lincoln Road to 23rd Street
  • South on 23rd Street to Central Avenue
  • West on Central Avenue to 18th Street
  • South on 18th Street to Mississippi Boulevard
  • South on 17th Street to George Thuenen Bridge
  • Cross Bridge to Mississippi River Trail and head towards Davenport

If you find yourself along one of these routes, please be courteous and attentive, police said. Officers and event volunteers will move cars through as quickly as possible.

For more information on the Quad Cities Marathon, click here.

