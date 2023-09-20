John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.

According to a media release, John Deere has informed members of the workforce at John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline, that approximately 225 production employees will be placed on indefinite layoff effective Oct. 16.

The media release stated that employees were told of the layoffs by factory leadership in meetings today at the factory.

Although John Deere has hired hundreds of employees in the Quad Cities in recent years, the company has consistently stated that each Deere factory balances the size of its production workforce with the needs of the individual factory to optimize the workforce at each facility, the media release said.

The media release continued to say that John Deere Harvester Works currently has about 2,300 total employees with about 1,975 of them working in production and maintenance jobs.

