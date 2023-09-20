Davenport man sentenced to 250 months in prison on meth charges

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Sept. 20 includes the top stories of the day.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday to over 250 months, 20 years, in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine and for distribution of over 50 grams of methamphetamine.

According to public court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Shawn Eric Durrah Jr., 33, was identified through a law enforcement investigation as an individual who was distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in and around the Quad Cities Metro Area for several years.

The investigation revealed that Durrah was involved in a drug trafficking organization that was distributing methamphetamine, fentanyl, and marijuana, court documents stated. During the time that Durrah was involved in the drug conspiracy, he possessed and sold guns to others too.

After completing his term of imprisonment, Durrah will be required to serve five years of supervised release, according to court documents. This case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department.

