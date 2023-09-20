Harvesting good times and autumn hosting tips from R7 Reclaimed

GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) -Tenniel Register from R7 Reclaimed, 337 Cemetery Lane, Grandview, Iowa, highlights her business at “The Barn” while sharing ideas on clever hosting and decor for cooler weather leading to the cozy season.

Fall Weekend Barn Hours are in effect through October on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 1-4 p.m.

For more information, visit R7 Reclaimed’s website at http://tenneilregister.com/ or call 319-729-2285.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.