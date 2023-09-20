Illinois Senior Women’s Amateur Championship tees off

Illinois Senior Women’s Amateur Championship
By Evan Denton
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - The 54th Illinois Senior Women’s Amateur Championship has officially teed off over at Oakwood Country Club. A total of 87 players are in the event.

The Illinois Women’s Golf Association decided 2023 is the last year the event will be held. One of the event’s goals is to continue to show the importance of women’s golf.

“The IWGA has been a wonderful representative of women’s golf for 90 years,” said Linda Betzelberger, president of the Illinois Women’s Golf Association. “To spread the word about women’s golf, and the importance of women’s golf, it’s great to be here where the support has been wonderful from the men at the club, and of course the women at the club. It’s just a great place to be.”

The current leader is two-time winner Mary Ellen Martin. The tournament continues until Sept. 21.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Breasia Terrell reacted following the guilty verdict Friday in the Henry Dinkins...
‘Justice for Breasia:’ 10-year-old’s family reacts after Henry Dinkins found guilty of murder in her death
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Henry Dinkins, charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has written Judge Henry Latham...
Dinkins writes letter to judge ahead of verdict hearing
Crews are currently battling a large fire at Sivyer Steel Casings LLC in Bettendorf
Crews battle fire at Bettendorf steel plant Monday night
MMA pioneer Pat Miletich was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving early Thursday morning in...
MMA pioneer Pat Miletich faces 3rd drunken driving charge

Latest News

High School Sports
High School Sports: Sept. 19
FILE - Fans cheer before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and North Texas at Kinnick...
4 more Iowa athletes plead guilty to underage gambling. Cases go on for six athletes with ISU ties
Jordan Tate wins Spotlight Athlete of the Week
West football star Jordan Tate wins TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week
Clinton volleyball
High School Sports: Sept. 16