Illinois Senior Women’s Amateur Championship tees off

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - The 54th Illinois Senior Women’s Amateur Championship has officially teed off over at Oakwood Country Club. A total of 87 players are in the event.

The Illinois Women’s Golf Association decided 2023 is the last year the event will be held. One of the event’s goals is to continue to show the importance of women’s golf.

“The IWGA has been a wonderful representative of women’s golf for 90 years,” said Linda Betzelberger, president of the Illinois Women’s Golf Association. “To spread the word about women’s golf, and the importance of women’s golf, it’s great to be here where the support has been wonderful from the men at the club, and of course the women at the club. It’s just a great place to be.”

The current leader is two-time winner Mary Ellen Martin. The tournament continues until Sept. 21.

