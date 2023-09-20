Make family meal night SOUPer duper

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Unite your whole family around the table during September which is National Family Meals Month.

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Katie shares why eating family meals together more often truly matters in many ways--plus she offers simple tips to get the entire family involved in meal planning and prepping. During the discussion, Katie will share a SOUPer duper recipe that can become a family favorite this fall.

It is also noted that it is now Hispanic Heritage Month and Siete Family Foods (available in stores) can assist in celebrating.

The recipe that is featured is Tortilla Soup which will serve 4-6. The link to get and print the recipe is https://sietefoods.com/blogs/recipes/tortilla-soup.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.