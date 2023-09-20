Muscatine police investigate suspicious object in Riverside Park

Once the area was cleared, police said officers reopened the park to the public Tuesday night.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine police close Riverside Park Tuesday night after a suspicious object was reported in the park.

According to a media release, the Muscatine Police Department received a report at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday, concerning a suspicious object found by a citizen in the upriver end of Muscatine’s Riverside Park. Police evacuated the area and blocked off the park at the Cedar Street entrance.

Police said they notified the State Fire Marshal’s office. They removed the object and will conduct a follow-up investigation.

Once the area was cleared, police said officers reopened the park to the public.

The Muscatine Fire Department assisted with the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Muscatine Police Captain Jeff Jirak said that police have responded to similar reports of suspicious objects in the past, and were resolved without incident.

Once the area was cleared, police said officers reopened the park to the public Tuesday night.
