The pattern remains active with daily rain chances now in the forecast

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Near daily chances of rain will be seen in our area for the next week. While most days will have several dry hours the wettest timeframe does look to be this weekend. Highs will be taken on a daily basis as rain and clouds will have an impact on temps each day. Today rain chances will be on the low end of the scale, but clouds will be numerous, thus highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Better rain chances, especially south of I-80, return tonight through Thursday limiting highs to the mid and upper 70s. At this time we will be watching Saturday afternoon into Sunday for a few strong storms and several chances for rain. Look for highs mainly in the 70s.

TODAY: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 82º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60º Winds: SW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with a few showers. High: 78º.

