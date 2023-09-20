Police rescue woman trapped in outhouse toilet

A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want...
A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want to get stuck.(Michigan State Police)
By Anna Kathman and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTSEGO CO., Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want to get stuck.

Michigan State Police said first responders were called to a boat launch at Dixon Lake in Otsego County at 11 a.m. Tuesday for a woman stuck in the outhouse toilet.

Upon arriving to the boat launch, first responders heard the woman yelling for help. She told them she had dropped her Apple Watch in the toilet and lowered herself in to retrieve it, police said, adding the woman was unable to get out.

Conservation officers from the Department of Natural Resources and state troopers removed the toilet, and a strap was used to hoist her out to safety.

If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, state police encouraged you to not attempt to retrieve it since serious injury could occur.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
The family of Breasia Terrell reacted following the guilty verdict Friday in the Henry Dinkins...
‘Justice for Breasia:’ 10-year-old’s family reacts after Henry Dinkins found guilty of murder in her death
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Crews are currently battling a large fire at Sivyer Steel Casings LLC in Bettendorf
Crews battle fire at Bettendorf steel plant Monday night
MMA pioneer Pat Miletich was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving early Thursday morning in...
MMA pioneer Pat Miletich faces 3rd drunken driving charge

Latest News

In this photo provided by the University of Liverpool, an excavation crew uncovers parts of a...
Simple log structure may be the oldest example of early humans building with wood
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
FILE - Bank of America announced the minimum hourly wage will climb to $23 starting in October.
Bank of America to raise minimum wage to $23 in October
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Autopsy finds man who was punched at New England Patriots game before he died had medical issue