KNOXVILLE, Ill.(KWQC) -Prairie Moon Farm, 1467 State Route 97, is a small, family farm just outside Knoxville, IL, with a pumpkin patch in the fall.

The pumpkin patch is open to visitors on Saturday and Sundays through Oct. 29 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. See more about the vendors, festivities, products and more available during these fall weekends in the embedded Facebook post below.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.prairiemoonfarm.com/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.