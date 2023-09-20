SCAM ALERT: Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office warns of ‘spoofed’ calls

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Sept. 20 includes the top stories of the day.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a new scam alert involving ‘spoofed’ calls.

“It has come to the attention of the sheriff’s office that there is a scam call attempting to obtain personal information,” a media release from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office stated. “The caller is using a ‘spoofed’ sheriff’s office number. The scam caller is attempting to obtain personal or banking information, by stating they are a member of the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.”

Deputies urged that you should not provide any personal information or banking information over the phone.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office will not attempt to collect personal or banking information over the phone, deputies said. If you know of any friends or family members who may be susceptible to these scam calls, the sheriff’s office asks that you speak with them and make them aware of these or any other possible scam calls.

