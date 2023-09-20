Theo’s Java Café re-opens with ‘soft opening’

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Theo’s Java Café, a neighborhood coffee shop since 1993, has re-opened its doors with a “soft opening” after the business closed for nearly two years back in October 2021.

Theo’s Java Café, 213 17th St., features a large selection of coffee, beverages, and an assortment of different foods including breakfast and desserts.

“Please come in and visit us and see what you think,” according to a post on Theo’s Facebook page. “Same great coffee and terrific food!”

However, the twist to the re-opening is that the inside of Theo’s has been completely renovated. Owners call it Theo’s 2.0.

Theo’s owners added that the official grand re-opening will be in October.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.