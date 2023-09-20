Theo’s Java Café re-opens with ‘soft opening’, grand re-opening set for October

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Sept. 20 includes the top stories of the day.
By Brianna Ballog and Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Theo’s Java Café, a neighborhood coffee shop since 1993 has re-opened its doors with a ‘soft opening’ after the business closed for nearly two years, back in October 2021.

Theo’s Java Café is located at 213 17th Street in Rock Island and features a large selection of coffee, beverages and an assortment of different foods including breakfast and desserts.

“Please come in and visit us and see what you think,” Theo’s Facebook post stated. “Same great coffee and terrific food!”

However, the twist to the re-opening is that the inside of Theo’s has been completely renovated. Owners called it Theo’s 2.0.

Theo’s owners added that the official grand re-opening will be in October.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
The family of Breasia Terrell reacted following the guilty verdict Friday in the Henry Dinkins...
‘Justice for Breasia:’ 10-year-old’s family reacts after Henry Dinkins found guilty of murder in her death
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Crews are currently battling a large fire at Sivyer Steel Casings LLC in Bettendorf
Crews battle fire at Bettendorf steel plant Monday night
MMA pioneer Pat Miletich was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving early Thursday morning in...
MMA pioneer Pat Miletich faces 3rd drunken driving charge

Latest News

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a new scam alert involving...
SCAM ALERT: Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office warns of ‘spoofed’ calls
John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs coming in October.
John Deere Harvester Works Layoffs
A boil order has been issued in parts of Silvis due to a water main break.
Boil order lifted in Silvis Wednesday
KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Sept. 20 includes the top stories of the day.
Fastcast: Wednesday, Sept. 20 (noon)