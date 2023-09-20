Theo’s Java Café re-opens with ‘soft opening’, grand re-opening set for October

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Theo’s Java Café, a neighborhood coffee shop since 1993 has re-opened its doors with a ‘soft opening’ after the business closed for nearly two years, back in October 2021.

Theo’s Java Café is located at 213 17th Street in Rock Island and features a large selection of coffee, beverages and an assortment of different foods including breakfast and desserts.

“Please come in and visit us and see what you think,” Theo’s Facebook post stated. “Same great coffee and terrific food!”

However, the twist to the re-opening is that the inside of Theo’s has been completely renovated. Owners called it Theo’s 2.0.

Theo’s owners added that the official grand re-opening will be in October.

