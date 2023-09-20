What are the different cloud classifications?

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Whether it’s a fair weather day, or a day with thunderstorms, there is a lot of movement going on above us.

Clouds are classified by their height above ground and their appearance.

Low-level clouds develop near the surface to as high as 7,000 feet.

Mid-level clouds develop between 7,000 ft to 23,000 feet.

Upper-level clouds are found more than 16,000 feet to 23,000 feet up.

Clouds with vertical growth can extend from the surface to as high as 43,000 feet into the air -- that’s more than eight miles high! Those are the clouds that produce thunderstorms, also known as cumulonimbus clouds.

Cumulonimbus clouds are just one of 10 different types of cloud classifications.

Cirus, cirrocumulus and cirrostratus clouds are the higher level clouds that are made up of ice crystals due to the very cold temperatures several miles into the sky.

Altocumulus and altosratus clouds form in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. These types of clouds don’t typically produce precipitation.

Stratus, cumulus, nimbostratus, and cumulonimbus are your low-level clouds. These types of clouds have the highest potential to rain, and before long, snow.

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR LATEST FIRST ALERT FORECAST.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Breasia Terrell reacted following the guilty verdict Friday in the Henry Dinkins...
‘Justice for Breasia:’ 10-year-old’s family reacts after Henry Dinkins found guilty of murder in her death
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Crews are currently battling a large fire at Sivyer Steel Casings LLC in Bettendorf
Crews battle fire at Bettendorf steel plant Monday night
MMA pioneer Pat Miletich was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving early Thursday morning in...
MMA pioneer Pat Miletich faces 3rd drunken driving charge
Happening Here Quad Cities, Sept. 15-17.
Happening around the Quad Cities area: Sept. 15-17

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Cloudy
Clouds build in this evening, rain & storms move in overnight
As of September 12.
Recent rain has done little to improve drought
Photo from Emily Piehler. Racine, WI.
What is the difference between a tornado and a waterspout?
They are similar, but develop differently.
What is the difference between a tornado and a waterspout?