2 arrested in Burlington massage parlor bust

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were arrested as a result of a months-long, undercover investigation by the Burlington Police Department involving a massage parlor that was offering customers sexual acts.

Thursday, the owner of “J Massage”, James Dixon, 71, was arrested and charged with pandering, a class D felony, and a worker at “J Massage”, Yuna Song, 68, was arrested and charged with prostitution, an aggravated misdemeanor.

The initial investigation began back on June 30, after detectives had received complaints about “J Massage”, 3220 Division Street, over the last couple of years in reference to sexual acts happening and being offered after a massage for an extra trip, according to a media release.

As detectives continued to investigate, on July 12, detectives said they pulled trash out of the trash can belonging to “J Massage”, after conducting conducting visual surveillance on the business.

Within the trash, detectives said they found a small sack containing numerous paper towels and tissues.

Detectives added that they were able to have those tissues examined, which yielded a positive result for seminal fluid.

Throughout the investigation, detectives learned the owner of J Massage was James Dixon, according to the media release.

Thursday, detectives said they sent an undercover police office into “J Massage”. During this massage, the undercover officer was offered manual copulation from the female, later identified as Yuna Song, in the form of a hand gesture. The undercover officer clarified with Song if she was offering manual copulation and Song said she was for $60. The undercover officer declined the sex act, according to the media release.

Later on, Thursday, at approximately 2 p.m., detectives executed a search warrant at “J Massage”, the media release stated. Both Song and Dixon were later brought to the Burlington Police Department for an interview.

Detectives said during an interview, Dixon admitted that he is aware that Asian massage parlors are known for giving sexual favors and has been to them in the past, according to the media release. Dixon also admitted to receiving massages from Song.

Detectives also asked Dixon about the profits at the massage parlor and he told detectives that he receives half of the money for each massage so he can pay the bills, the media release stated, allowing Song to keep the tips and half of the massage money.

As a result, detectives said both Song and Dixon were charged.

Burlington Police detectives were assisted in the investigation by the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and Department of Homeland Security Investigators.

