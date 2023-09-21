Cloudy and cooler with showers today

Temperatures remain relatively mild through the work week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - More scattered showers are approaching the area from the SE. This will lead to a gloomy and cooler day thanks to more clouds, east winds bringing in rain cooled air and of course additional rainfall. Highs today will depend on clouds and rain, but the QC and areas to SE may only be in the 60s while the rest of the area will be in the 70s. Daily chances for rain stick around into the weekend with a few storms possible late Saturday into Sunday morning which may impact marathon runners.

TODAY: Cloudy and cooler with showers. High: 69º. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 62º Winds: SE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with a few showers. High: 79º.

