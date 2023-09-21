CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by US Marshal on federal warrant for escape

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

James Hawkins, 27, is wanted by US Marshalls on a federal warrant for escape on the original charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said Hawkins was close to finishing his 3-year sentence and failed to return to the halfway house after being issued a work pass on June 6.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Hawkins is 6-foot-2, 150 pounds with Black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

