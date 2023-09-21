CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying man who broke into an East Moline home

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who broke into an East Moline home.

According to police, a man burglarized a residence in the 400 block of 17th Avenue in East Moline at about 1 a.m. Sept. 6.

The man then fled the scene before officers arrived, police said. East Moline Police are asking for help identifying the man.

If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

